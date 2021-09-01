Deschutes Co. reports 203 new COVID cases; 23 deaths added statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 23 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,221, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 2,827 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 279,086.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (21), Clackamas (286), Clatsop (24), Columbia (21), Coos (57), Crook (19), Curry (27), Deschutes (209), Douglas (154), Grant (5), Harney (14), Hood River (20), Jackson (251), Jefferson (22), Josephine (120), Klamath (45), Lake (6), Lane (223), Lincoln (53), Linn (141), Malheur (85), Marion (254), Morrow (7), Multnomah (263), Polk (93),Sherman (5), Tillamook (26), Umatilla (79), Union (20), Wallowa (7), Wasco (18), Washington (184) and Yamhill (55).

Deschutes County’s 203 cases is a one-day record, surpassing the 193 cases reported on Aug. 28th.

Currently, 1 in 48 Deschutes County residents has COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported Wednesday it had a record 89 COVID patients; 12 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Of those 89 patients; 74 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the OHA, there is one available ICU bed in Region 7, which includes Crook, Deschutes Jefferson, Wheeler, Lake, Klamath, Harney and Grant counties combined.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,178, which is 16 more than yesterday. There are 358 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 36 more than yesterday.

There are 52 available adult ICU beds out of 680 total (8% availability) and 326 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,314 (8% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 10,897 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Aug. 31. Of this total, 4,901 were administered on Aug. 31: 2,517 were initial doses and 1,701 were second doses. The remaining 4,901 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 31.

The seven-day running average is now 8,674 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,819,684 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,848,312 first and second doses of Moderna and 199,889 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,634,870 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,407,200 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows continued increases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 16,252 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 29. That represents a 10% increase over the previous week and the eighth consecutive week of increases.

There were 1,000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 601 last week. That also marked the eighth consecutive week of increases.

There were 119 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 87 reported the previous week and the highest weekly death toll since January 2021.

There were 160,605 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 22 through Aug. 28. The percentage of positive tests increased to 12.4%.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 144 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.