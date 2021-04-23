Deschutes Co. reports 103 new COVID cases; 21 now hospitalized at St. Charles

COVID cases continue to spike in Deschutes County as the OHA reported 103 new cases here on Friday.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise with St. Charles on Friday reporting it had 21 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

Just two weeks ago the hospital reported it had four COVID patients.

The 103 new cases in Deschutes County mark the highest single-day count since January 1st and the fourth-highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the OHA reported 1,020 new COVID cases on Friday to bring the state’s total to 179,120.

There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,476, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

Oregon’s 2,476th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (8), Clackamas (58), Clatsop (7), Columbia (13), Coos (6), Crook (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (103), Douglas (9), Grant (5), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (63), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (103), Lane (82), Lincoln (5), Linn (23), Malheur (3), Marion (120), Morrow (1), Multnomah (198), Polk (15), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (102) and Yamhill (18).

Earlier in the day Friday, Gov. Kate Brown warned that the state was experiencing the fourth surge of cases many had feared.

A dozen Oregon counties. including Crook and Deschutes, likely will return to Extreme Risk next week, forcing businesses to close while they get a handle on rising virus numbers.

New COVID-19 model released

Today, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which showed significantly higher transmission of the virus through early April and projects an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at 1.24 through April 7.

At that level of transmission, daily cases would rise to 960, with 38 new daily hospitalizations between April 28 and May 11. If transmission increases by 20%, new daily cases would rise to 1,610, with 66 additional hospitalizations per day.

As access to vaccine gradually expands throughout the state, the projections on spread of the virus emphasize the importance of continuing to practice preventive measures that can slow the spread of the disease.

Maintain physical distance.

Wear a face covering or mask.

Avoid gatherings with non-household members.

Practice good hand hygiene.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 49,104 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 30,432 doses were administered on April 22 and 18,672 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 22.

The seven-day running average is now 33,698 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,424,478 doses of Pfizer, 1,194,788 doses of Moderna and 91,271 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 1,116,490 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,682,399 who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,694,745 doses of Pfizer, 1,437,500 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 276, which is seven fewer than yesterday. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times.

The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.