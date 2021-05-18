Deschutes Co. reaches 65% vaccination target for move to Lower Risk

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County has reached the 65% vaccination target necessary for a move to the Lower Risk level of COVID restrictions, according to Gov. Kate Brown.

Brown announced Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln, and Washington counties are leading the state in vaccinating their residents and can move to Lower Risk on Friday.

As of May Tuesday, all five counties had vaccinated over 65% of residents 16 or older with at least one dose. (Preliminary data posted by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday did not include federal vaccine doses administered in counties.)

All five counties have also submitted equity plans to OHA, Brown said.

“Vaccines protect you, and they protect everyone around you. It’s going to take all of us working together to make sure enough Oregonians are vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and end this pandemic,” she said in a statement. “I’d like to thank everyone in these counties, particularly their outstanding public health officials, health care workers, and volunteers who have led the way in making sure their communities are protected against COVID-19.”

A move to Lower Risk eases many of the current COVID restrictions on businesses – but places like restaurants and bars are still limited to 50% capacity.

=

A county vaccination data dashboard is available on OHA’s website here.

Please note that the dashboard displays state vaccine allocations only, and does not track federally-administered vaccine doses.

When including federal doses, Deschutes, Lincoln, and Washington counties all exceeded the 65% vaccination threshold, in addition to Benton and Hood River.

Equity plans for each county are posted on OHA’s website here: Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln, Washington.

County eligibility for Lower Risk based on vaccination rates will be assessed weekly.

County movements based on COVID-19 infection and positivity rates will continue to be announced every two weeks. Next week, all counties will be eligible to move based on vaccination rates or on infection and positivity rates.

The next risk level changes will be announced on Tuesday, May 25, to take effect on Friday, May 28.

When Oregon achieves a first dose 70% statewide vaccination rate for residents 16 or older, Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions. Some restrictions based on CDC guidance for use of masks and physical distancing may remain in place.