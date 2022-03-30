Deschutes Co. OKs land sale for apartment development near OSU-Cascades

by Central Oregon Daily News

Roughly 300 new apartment units are coming to Bend after Deschutes County Commissioners voted Wednesday to sell a plot of land near OSU-Cascades.

The land was sold for $1.3 million to Housing Works and the Kôr Community Land Trust, which plan to work together on the affordable housing project.

Currently, the seven-acre property is an unofficial park on Simpson Avenue across from the university campus.

To be considered “affordable,” the housing is available only to those earning 60% or less of the Area Median Income (AMI.)

Commissioners compared six different development plans before making their decision, which they said they believed provided the most relief for potential renters in Bend.

Kôr and Housing Works have worked together on another project in the region.

In November last year, the group broke ground on a development on NE 8th St. in Bend.