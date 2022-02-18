Deschutes Co. OKs another $1M in small business economic impact grants

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Commission approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments for projects that total $1.3 million.

The Commission invested $327,840 to support the rehabilitation of a Senior Services Hub by the Council on Aging of Central Oregon (COA).

“We’re excited to be able to use these funds to support the Council on Aging’s Senior Services Hub,” said Commissioner Phil Chang. “After the isolation of the pandemic, this is an important opportunity to invest in connection and services for our older adult residents.”

The Senior Services Hub will provide meals, services and activities for Central Oregon older adults, as well as administrative space for COA staff.

“The hub allows the Council on Aging to continue supporting over 200 daily Meals on Wheels deliveries to Deschutes County residents,” said Commissioner Tony DeBone. “This is a critical service for our residents and we are excited to support this resource.”

An additional $1 million was allocated to support economic impact grants for Deschutes County small businesses and non-profits, bringing the total grant amount to $2.5 million.

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council also received an additional $10,000 to fund administration of the economic impact grant process.

“Many local businesses and non-profits were significantly impacted by COVID-19 and we received a significant number of grant applications,” said Commissioner Patti Adair. “This funding is an important opportunity to support our local businesses and non-profits as they recover from the pandemic.”

To date, Commissioners have obligated $36.1 million in ARPA investments.

Deschutes County will receive more than $38 million in ARPA funds. The County received the first half of the funds in May 2021 and expects to receive the remainder of the funds in 2022.

To learn more about the County’s ARPA investments, visit www.deschutes.org/arpa.