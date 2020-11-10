Deschutes Co. man dies from COVID complications; OHA reports 771 new cases

A 73-year-old Deschutes County man is among the three new COVID-related deaths reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority.

The man tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 9th at St. Charles in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

COVID complications have now killed 737 Oregonians since February.

The OHA on Tuesday reported 771 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 51,909.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (13), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (30), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (56), Jefferson (7), Josephine (3), Klamath (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Malheur (15), Marion (90), Multnomah (151), Polk (15), Umatilla (23), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (95), and Yamhill (19).

Deschutes County has reported 78 new cases since Sunday and 1,512 cases and 14 deaths; 1,136 patients have recovered as of Monday, the latest data available.

Jefferson County has reported 645 cases and 11 deaths.

Crook County has reported 150 cases and five deaths.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported 15 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and one are on a ventilator.

The number of local hospitalizations has doubled since last week.