Deschutes Co. man dies from COVID complications; 1,180 new cases reported

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, including a Deschutes County man, raising the state’s death toll to 1,161, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The 80-year-old Deschutes County man tested positive on Dec. 2nd and died on Dec. 13 at his home. He had underlying conditions.

He is the 18th county resident to die from COVID complications, according to the OHA.

The OHA reported 1,180 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday bringing the state total to 95,010.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (43), Douglas (5), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (11), Jackson (40), Jefferson (4), Josephine (17), Klamath (27), Lane (72), Lincoln (7), Linn (34), Malheur (6), Marion (190), Morrow (1), Multnomah (248), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (234), Yamhill (38).

Deschutes County added 97 cases over the weekend and has reported 3,262 cases since the pandemic began.

The county had 2,088 active cases as of Friday, the latest data available – that’s one in 94 residents; 1,013 patients have recovered.

Crook County added 16 cases over the weekend; it has reported 351 total cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County added 41 cases over the weekend; it has reported 1,151 total cases and 12 deaths.

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 34 COVID patients; four in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 539, which is four more than Sunday.

There are 121 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, which is four fewer than Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.