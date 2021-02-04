Deschutes Co. man among 7 new COVID deaths; 730 cases statewide

There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including a Deschutes County man, raising the state’s death toll to 1,998, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The 78-year-old tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 31 at St. Charles in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 730 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 145,320.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (32), Clackamas (48), Columbia (6), Coos (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (23), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Klamath (7), Lake (7), Lane (67), Lincoln (6), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (75), Multnomah (141), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (55), Union (6), Wallowa (5), Wasco (4), Washington (85) and Yamhill (17).

Deschutes County has reported 5,484 cases and 47 deaths.

Crook County has reported 702 cases and 15 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,801 cases and 25 deaths.

COVID-19 variant tracking

OHA is now reporting the number of people in Oregon with confirmed variant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Oregon’s COVID-19 Update dashboard. New variant cases will be reported via this dashboard Monday through Friday.

New SARS-CoV-2 variants have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic, and information about the characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging.

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Most variants do not change how the virus behaves and many disappear.

OHA continues to monitor variants that are being identified and will provide updates.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County has vaccinated 27,543 people as of Wednesday; Crook County has vaccinated 1,987 and Jefferson County has vaccinated 2,341.

Today, OHA reported that 15,173 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 11,519 doses were administered on Feb. 3 and 3,654 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 3.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 486,861 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 706,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 11 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and both are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 261, which is five fewer than yesterday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Weekly COVID-19 cases increase

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Data Report, released today, shows an increase in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the previous week.

OHA reported 4,786 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Jan. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 31, a 16% increase from the previous week.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations also increased from 229 to 251 — an average of 36 hospitalizations per day. That represents a 14% increase from the previous week.

COVID-19 related deaths increased as well, but only slightly, from 74 to 76.

There were 119,390 COVID-19 tests administered for the week of Jan. 24 through Jan. 30, which is slightly more than the previous week. The percentage of positive tests increased to 5.4%.

People age 20 to 49 have accounted for 52% of COVID-19 cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 77% of deaths associated with the virus.

Starting with this week’s report, OHA will be releasing age-adjusted rate ratios of cases, hospitalizations and deaths by race and ethnicity in the COVID-19 Weekly Report. Age-adjustment is a method to quantify disparities among different racial and ethnic groups.

Disparities among age-adjusted rates are evident when looking at the Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian, Latinx, Black and American Indian/Alaska Native groups.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 139 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.