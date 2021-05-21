Deschutes Co. man among 7 new COVID deaths; 504 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Deschutes County resident is among seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,613, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The 89-year-old man tested positive on April 25 and died on May 14 at St. Charles in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 504 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 197,851.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (57), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (35), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (10), Josephine (4), Klamath (31), Lane (38), Lincoln (1), Linn (38), Malheur (1), Marion (56), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (23), Wasco (6), Washington (50), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (10).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 48,028 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 28,686 doses were administered on May 20 and 19,342 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 20.

The seven-day running average is now 29,816 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,048,515 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,518,646 first and second doses of Moderna and 129,770 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,685,321 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,136,133 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,472,795 doses of Pfizer, 1,991,240 doses of Moderna and 282,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported 41 COVID patients; nine are in the ICU and eight are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 285, which is 16 fewer than yesterday. There are 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,236, which is a 4.9% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 342.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.