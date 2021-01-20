Deschutes Co. man among 5 more COVID deaths; 637 new cases reported

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,808, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The OHA reported 637 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 134,468.

Oregon’s 1,804th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 15 at St. Charles in Bend.

He had underlying conditions.

Deschutes County has reported 5,036 total COVID cases and 37 deaths. Recovery and active case numbers haven’t been updated by the county since Friday.

Crook County has reported 623 cases and 10 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,707 cases and 25 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported it had 31 COVID patients Tuesday; five are in the ICU and on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 328, which is 14 fewer than yesterday. There are 92 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 8,141 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,511 vaccine doses were administered on Jan. 18 and 2,630 were administered on previous days but entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 18.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Based on currently entered data, the average daily number of vaccinations for the past seven days has been 12,289 doses administered per day.

St. Charles reported Tuesday it had administered 7,723 vaccinations.

Date of Administration Total Doses Tuesday, Jan. 12 12,775 Wednesday, Jan. 13 14,533 Thursday, Jan. 14 13,836 Friday, Jan. 15 14,759 Saturday, Jan. 16 15,094 Sunday, Jan. 17 9,513 Monday, Jan. 18 5,511

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 225,066 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 339,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.