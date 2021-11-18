Deschutes Co. man among 13 new COVID deaths; 1,160 cases reported

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 13 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,886, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Thursday.

Oregon’s 4,886th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 17 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

OHA reported 1,160 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 382,990.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (20), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (9), Columbia (12), Coos (15), Crook (13), Curry (6), Deschutes (127), Douglas (72), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (10), Josephine (29), Klamath (20), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (66), Malheur (11), Marion (116), Morrow (8), Multnomah (141), Polk (27), Sherman (3), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (16), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), Washington (110) and Yamhill (26).

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, found that 74.5% of the 5,924 reported COVID-19 cases between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 occurred in unvaccinated people.

There were 1,508 breakthrough cases, accounting for 25.5% of all cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 45.

Forty breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 37 cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 41,257 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is four and a half times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.5% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1.1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the 2.9 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

Pediatric weekly dashboard update

Today, OHA published its latest dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon.

This dashboard replaces the previous report and is published weekly on Thursdays with the most recent full week’s data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 47 COVID patients; 10 are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Of those 47 patients, 40 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 419, which is eight fewer than yesterday. There are 104 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday.

There are 65 available adult ICU beds out of 689 total (9% availability) and 252 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,123 (6% availability).

11/18/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 65 (9%) 22 (6%) 5 (6%) 18 (20%) 5 (8%) 3 (30%) 4 (8%) 8 (31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 252 (6%) 33 (2%) 17 (3%) 60 (10%) 37 (9%) 10 (21%) 44 (10%) 51 (43%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 25,900 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 17. Of that total, 3,608 were initial doses, 734 were second doses and 9,809 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 11,657 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 17.

The seven-day running average is now 17,986 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,424,408 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 40,088 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,157,863 doses of Moderna and 237,531 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,896,414 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,639,902 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Get Vaccinated Oregon is important resource for information

The Get Vaccinated Oregon (GVO) tool is an important resource for people in Oregon to find vaccine events and providers, COVID-19 testing and conveniently stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 news.

The GVO locator map connects people to maps of vaccine and testing providers, and hours of operation and phone numbers of vaccination and testing sites, including pharmacies, clinics, and community “pop-up” events. Users can search by vaccine type and testing type.

When people sign up for notifications, they receive updates on new developments, such as vaccine eligibility and new treatments, as well as regional vaccination events. The GVO and subscriber messages are available in 12 different languages.

If you have cancelled your subscription to GVO, now is the time to re-subscribe, add someone to your account or create a new account. If you’re already a subscriber, please spread the word to friends and family, especially those who still need to get vaccinated!

For more information and to create an account, visit Get Vaccinated Oregon.

Vaccine Voices: “It’s not every day you get your vaccine in a livestock barn.”

Demand for COVID-19 vaccination has been so high in many counties that local public health authorities have had to get creative in meeting the needs of their communities.

“We were glad to have a very high turnout for the first vaccine clinic we offered after the Moderna boosters where approved,” said Carrie Brogoitti, Union County Public Health Administrator with the Center for Human Development (CHD) in La Grande, Oregon.

Union County community members line up in their cars to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

To better accommodate the expected volume for upcoming events, CHD partnered with OHA to stand up vaccine events where people could drive through barns at Union County Fairgrounds to get vaccinated. “Thankfully we were able to quickly shift our upcoming events to the Union County Fairgrounds,” said Carrie, “and the first event went great.”

So far this month, during just two days, more than 500 people have driven through the fairground barns to receive vaccinations. “The response from the community was very positive,” said Carrie. “People were able to move through the process quickly. And, it’s not every day you get your vaccine in a livestock barn.”

Find more information about CHD on its website or by calling 541-962-8800.

Read more about this event at Oregon Vaccine News.