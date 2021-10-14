Deschutes Co. leaders vote to sell – not donate – land for affordable housing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Commissioners decided Wednesday to sell a parcel of land for use as affordable housing, and will use the money to expand the courthouse.

Commissioner Phil Chang voted against the plan, saying the land should have been donated to Housing Works and there would still be enough money in the county budget to fund both projects.

The property in question, at the corner of NE 27th Street and Connors Avenue, will be sold for $900,000 and Housing Works plans to build 30 to 40 housing units.

Additionally, the property will house a new Mosaic Medical clinic to serve vulnerable groups.

Commissioner Patti Adair said the sale was necessary to keep the courthouse expansion on track.

“We have not had a new judge since 2003, an additional circuit court judge,” she said. “That project can not be held off. Those judges are supposed to start the first of January 2022.”

Commission Chairman Tony DeBone also voted in favor of the sale.

