Deschutes Co. Jail COVID-19 outbreak increases to 13, inmates isolated

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Deschutes County Jail increased to 13 inmates Saturday morning, according to Sgt. Jayson Janes.

The outbreak began the night of Tuesday, Sept. 7 when one person started showing symptoms, and five inmates initially tested positive.

Inmates who test positive have been isolated in a housing unit, and other inmates who have been in contact with them are staying in a separate housing unit.

The jail is being kept at half capacity to allow for social distancing, but no inmates have needed to be transferred to any other locations so far.

Janes said staff has been using electrostatic sprayers to clean the space, along with sanitizing and disinfecting.