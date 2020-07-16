Deschutes. Co. Health investigating outbreak at Bend long-term care facility

Deschutes County Health Services is investigating a COVID outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend.

According to a release, a resident tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 and Health Services staff responded quickly to test all residents and staff, begin the contact tracing necessary to contain such an outbreak, and to assess the dimensions of the outbreak.

There are currently more than 20 cases associated with this outbreak, with some test results outstanding, officials said.

The news brought a swift response from Bend Mayor Sally Russell who said her “heart breaks for our community members impacted by this outbreak.”

“As a community we must understand the urgency and necessity for each and every one of us, resident or visitor, to do our very best to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “I am concerned about the health and safety of Bend. I will work with council tonight to determine whether it’s time to pass further policy decisions to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in our home.”

Deschutes County Health Services and staff at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care are working closely with the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Human Services. The facility has notified the families of all patients.

DHS is onsite at the facility to assist in implementing appropriate response protocols.

OHA Health Care-Associated Infection team is also providing comprehensive infection prevention consultations with the facility, DHS, and Health Services staff.

“We are very concerned by this outbreak and its effects on these highly vulnerable residents, their families, and the staff at this facility,” said Deschutes County Health Services Director Dr. George Conway. “We have been working closely with local long-term care facilities to prevent further infections and to protect our communities’ most vulnerable individuals.”

The OHA reported 12 new cases of COVID in Deschutes County Wednesday, part of 282 new and presumptive cases reported statewide

Deschutes County has now reported 288 cases of COVID; 203 patients have recovered.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had six COVID patients and three were in the ICU on ventilators.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (9), Lincoln (2), Linn (2), Malheur (15), Marion (38), Morrow (3), Multnomah (59), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (27), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (50), and Yamhill (6).

COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, including a Deschutes County man who died at St. Charles on Tuesday. The death toll has now reached 247.

Crook County’s number went up one to 20 and Jefferson County cases went up to 171.

The OHA on Wednesday also released its Weekly Report which highlights the data trends for the week from July 6 through July 12.

The report noted that the recent COVID-19 resurgence accelerated over the reporting week. OHA recorded 2,043 new cases of COVID-19 infection, a 7 percent increase from the previous week.

In addition, 22 Oregonians were reported to have died, twice the number that died the preceding week.

The percentage of tests positive increased to 6.2% from 5.0% though the daily number of newly reported infections appears to have plateaued for the first time since late May.

Hospitalizations also plateaued after increasing for the five consecutive weeks and remain below earlier peaks in March and April despite reported daily case counts approximately three times as high.

These circumstances are probably due principally to 1) detection and reporting of a higher proportion of all infections that occur (more widespread testing; testing of asymptomatic contacts of known cases); and 2) actual increases in underlying rates of infection among younger people who are at lower risk of hospitalization than are those in older age groups. ICU bed usage remains well under capacity statewide.