Deschutes Co. Free Walk-in, Drive-Thru COVID Vaccine Clinics

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Free Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics:

Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics:

If you are at least 21 days apart from your first Pfizer vaccine or 28 days from your first Moderna vaccine, you may visit any walk-in clinic for your second dose.

Please bring your vaccination card or proof of vaccination from your first dose.

Booster shot information

At this time, only Pfizer booster dose vaccinations are available for eligible individuals at locations across Central Oregon.

Booster doses are not currently recommended for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

This may change in October or November. As updates occur, Deschutes County Health Services will release information.

For frequently asked questions, visit OHA’s booster dose information page.

The following groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their second dose:

People 65 and older,

People living in a long-term care facility, and

People 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.

People ages 18-64 who received the Pfizer vaccine may also receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their second dose if they are:

People with underlying medical conditions, or/and

People who are at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional setting.

You can find a convenient pharmacy location at www.vaccines.gov or schedule your booster dose with your primary care physician.

You can also identify a provider by visiting www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

Please bring your vaccination card to your appointment. If you need a replacement card, click here.

Limited booster doses are available at Deschutes County COVID-19 vaccine clinics. We are currently experiencing high demand at our clinics, and you may experience delays. Please know we are doing everything we can to accommodate demand for booster doses.