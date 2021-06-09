Deschutes Co. Fair contest guidebook, camping applications now available

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Fair & Expo announced Wednesday its 2021 Fair Contest Guidebook (Premium Book) is now available at DESCHUTESFAIR.com, and in select locations throughout the county

Featuring 100’s of different contest categories, with the ability to win both cash and prizes, the Open Class competitions are one of the mainstays of the annual Deschutes County Fair.

“We missed the chance to see our friends and neighbors when the 2020 Fair could not be held, and look forward to seeing the best Deschutes County quilts, art, photography, baked goods and compete again in 2021,” said Rachel McIntosh, the Open Class competition coordinator.

At the same time, those competing in 4H and FFA livestock competitions will find a brand new camping application available on the fair’s website.

With significant changes to camping in order to provide additional space to distance, the fair is also offering campers the ability to pre-register for space online.

“The changes made this year will allow us to provide a safe environment for all of our 4H and FFA exhibitors, and the space to spread out for an enjoyable fair experience,” said Camping Director Cary Penhollow.

In order to assure the safety of all guests and Central Oregon communities, the fair will be following all state and local health mandates regarding COVID-19.

These adjustments included reduced capacities including inside the South Sister hall where open class competitions are displayed.

Fairgoers are encouraged to check the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo website at DESCHUTESFAIR.com for the most up-to-date information.

Admission tickets for the 2021 fair will go on sale July 5th and will be sold exclusively online, at DESCHUTESFAIR.com with limited availability at the Fair box office.

“We are truly grateful that we can once again invite our community to celebrate the largest event in Central Oregon,” said Fair & Expo Director Geoff Hinds.