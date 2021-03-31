Deschutes Co. expands COVID vaccine eligibility; frontline workers OK’d

Deschutes County on Wednesday expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to frontline workers, adults 16 and over with underlying conditions and individuals living in multigenerational homes.

Vaccine appointments will be scheduled using the Central Oregon vaccine pre-registration system at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

“We are excited to begin vaccinating the frontline workers of Deschutes County. These men and women have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone. “This marks an important turning point as we are able to help make things safer for those who have played a key role in keeping our communities running over the past year.”

Residents are encouraged to pre-register online at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

Those who pre-register will be contacted by email and text with a link to schedule their vaccine appointment when they are eligible and a dose is available for them.

St. Charles Health System will begin sending invitations to newly eligible residents.

Appointments are sent out in staggered intervals throughout the week. There will not be enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all newly eligible residents this week.

The pre-registration system allows appointments to be prioritized based on Oregon Health Authority eligibility guidance.

Local Pharmacy Vaccine Availability

Some pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination.

There will not be enough vaccines to vaccinate all eligible Oregonians at these locations due to the limited supply. Appointment availability changes frequently. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.

Vaccine eligibility

As of March 31, eligible groups include:

Phase 1B, Group 7

Phase 1B, Group 6

Adults 65 and older

Phase 1B, Group 1

Phase 1A

Central Oregonians in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties can pre-register for the vaccine online at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.