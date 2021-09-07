Deschutes Co. drug detectives, OSP bust commercial meth trafficker

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Monday on multiple drug charges after a lengthy investigation into commercial meth trafficking in Central Oregon.

Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes had identified 43-year-old Aaron E. Jossart Jossart as a sizable methamphetamine trafficker in the Central Oregon area.

After an extensive surveillance operation in several Oregon counties, detectives contacted Jossart during a traffic stop on Highway 20 just west of Black Butte Ranch.

During the traffic stop, an Oregon State Police narcotic K9 alerted to controlled substances in the vehicle Jossart was a passenger.

A search of the car found a commercial quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioids, Vander Kamp said.

Jossart, a previously convicted felon, was also in possession of brass knuckles at the time of his arrest.

Three other people were in the car with Jossart and later released without charges, Vander Kamp aid.

Jossart was jailed on multiple charges including possession, manufacture, and distribution of meth and heroin.

Additional charges are likely to follow.

Jossart’s bail was enhanced, under ORS 475.900, due to the commercial quantities found in his possession.

Detectives were assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Black Butte Ranch Police.