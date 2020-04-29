▶️ Deschutes Co. discusses reopening plan; no dates set

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Deschutes County Commissioners on Wednesday continued to discuss a plan to reopen the economy but offered no specifics on when planned phases would begin.



While the plan is still in the draft stage, commissioners said residents shouldn’t expect a complete reopen. Instead, it will be attempted in phases.

Phase I would include robust testing and contact tracing, healthcare system capacity and PPE supplies, as well as plans for health and safety.



As for businesses, Phase I would allow restaurants to offer dine-in options with strict measures in place, retail, childcare and personal services, such as salons, to open with caution.



Visit Bend also presented a reopening plan that would come in phases.



It would start with gatherings of family groups, to later including guests from outside the county (but still in-state), and lastly welcoming guests from outside the state while implementing social distancing whenever possible.