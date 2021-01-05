Deschutes Co. deputies union withdraws complaint against Sheriff Shane Nelson

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies union has withdrawn a complaint it filed against Sheriff Shane Nelson.

The complaint, filed in August last year by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Employees Association, alleges the sheriff was changing the way it evaluates deputies’ performance, making it more difficult for employees to bargain for benefits and he did not meet with union reps to discuss the changes.

“The Sheriff’s Office and the Association look forward to working together in a constructive and collaborative manner in the coming years,” said DCSO Spokesman Sgt. Jayson Janes.

At the time, Nelson said the current system is out-dated and wasn’t always an accurate measure of a deputy’s performance.

“Right now, the evaluation occurs annually and one of the systems we’re looking at is an on-going evaluation that I feel more accurate reflects our teammates’ performance.”

No changes have been made yet and the evaluation system is separate from the department’s promotions system, he said.

You can see the initial complaint below: