Deschutes Co. DA to announce charges from early October political rally, police protest

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel on Thursday will announce his charging decisions following incidents at a political rally and police protest earlier this month.

Hummel’s announcement from the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center will be live-streamed on the DA’s Facebook page at 10 a.m.

Bend Police on Oct. 20th forwarded to Hummel the cases of 22 people for possible charges after a dueling political rally turned violent and a police protest blocked traffic.

The first incident happened Oct. 4th during a rally for President Trump and a counter-protest at Pilot Butte State Park.

The event got heated after someone stole a flag, which prompted punches, pepper spray and someone pulling a gun

At the time, police issued a single citation for the man who stole the flag, which prompted another rally the next day outside the Bend Police station from a group who demanded to talk to Chief Michael Krantz about the incident.

In all, police presented cases on 15 people – nine men and six women – for potential criminal charges including third-degree theft, riot, harassment, disorderly conduct, unlawful use of mace, unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with a police officer.

Additional charges are being considered for some of the group of people who held a police protest outside the department on October 4th.

Five women and two men were presented with charges including first and second-degree disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

