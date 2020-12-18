Deschutes Co. DA investigating officer-involved shooting

A man shot by a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Wednesday is alive and recovering from his injuries, according to District Attorney John Hummel.

Hummel said he’s investigating the shooting that took place on BLM land west of Bend Road. He’ll release his conclusion to the public when the investigation is completed, which he said will be “relatively soon.”

Deputies Michael Mangin and Clint Baltzor were at the scene when the shots were fired, according to Hummel, although it’s unclear which deputy fired the shots. All deputies involved were placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

“A law enforcement officer’s decision whether to discharge a weapon is the most serious and consequential decision they have to make,” Hummel said. “When they decide to shoot the public rightfully asks why, and whether the decision was appropriate and lawful.”

The incident began Tuesday night when deputies tried to arrest 47-year-old Steven Eugene Newburg in the area of Deer Lane near Alfalfa, but he ran through BLM land. Deputies spent six hours searching the area before they ended the search.

Deputies found Newburg walking near Bend Road Wednesday morning. When confronted, Newburg displayed a knife. During the confrontation, a deputy shot him.

Newburg was wanted in Washington for a parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.