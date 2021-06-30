DA confirms Hunnell Road deaths weren’t homicides; IDs victims

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The deaths of two residents of Hunnell Road Sunday were not homicides, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced Tuesday.

The cause behind the deaths of 60-year-old Alonzo Boardman and 64-year-old Joseph Davis have not been determined and are being investigated by the Deschutes County Medical Examiner, the DA said in a statement.

Families of both deceased Bend residents have been notified of their passing.

Calls to police regarding the unattended deaths took place at 10:02 a.m. and 2:17 p.m. Sunday as residents of the homeless camp suffered through a stifling heatwave.

Police at the time said there wasn’t any suspicious circumstances or evidence of criminal activity in either case.

Hummel’s full statement is below.

“June 27th was a sad day for our community: we lost Joseph Davis and Alonzo Broadman. Joseph and Alonzo were our neighbors, they were loved by their family and friends, and they will be missed.

“Our community needs to decide whether we embrace and welcome all our neighbors, or whether, instead, we want to pick and choose who is worthy to live among us. I vote for welcoming everyone, and I trust my neighbors do too.

“If we truly do welcome everyone, then let’s pull together to make our community as welcoming as we want it to be.

This includes committing resources, i.e. money, to develop safe, healthy, and humane places for all of us to sleep. I don’t want to have another Sunday like June 27,” he said.