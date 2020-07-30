Deschutes Co. DA announces charges following alleged assault at Bend rally

For the second time this week and third time in about a month, the Deschutes County District Attorney has filed criminal charges against someone allegedly harassing protesters gathering in Bend.

Thursday, DA John Hummel announced charges against two men, 37-year-old La Pine resident Darrell Goddard and 50-year-old Show Lo, Ariz. resident Robert Thompson for their suspected role in an incident July 11th.

According to police and Hummel, a pick-up-truck drove past a rally on the corner of NW Wall and NW Greenwood in downtown Bend around 6:50 p.m.

As the truck passed the rally, the passenger screamed a slur at rally attendees, Hummel said.

One of the rally attendees, 29-year-old Bend resident Andrew Heller, rode his bike two blocks to the truck that was then stopped at a traffic light.

Hummel said Heller stopped his bike on the passenger side of the truck and asked the passenger why he yelled what he yelled.

Goddard, later identified as the passenger, responded by slamming open his door into Heller, knocking him and his bike into another car in the road, the DA said.

Goddard then jumped out of the truck and started punching Heller who was on the ground, Hummel said.

Thompson, who was driving the truck, then grabbed one of his handguns, jumped out of the truck, pointed the gun at Heller, and threatened him, according to the DA.

Goddard and Thompson then got back into the truck and drove off.

Bend Police responded and located the truck in question at the Shell gas station on SE Third Street in Bend.

A high-risk felony stop was conducted and two guns were found in the truck.

Thursday, Hummel charged Goddard with fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief (criminal mischief based on damage to the car that Heller and his bike were knocked into).

Thompson was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and menacing.

Goddard and Thompson are due in court for an arraignment on September 8th.

“People in Deschutes County are free to assemble and share their viewpoints on whatever they want others to hear. It should go without saying that this is a hallmark of our country,” Hummel said. “If people disagree with the viewpoints of others in our community, they should respond with their words, with their boycott, or with their vote. If they respond with their guns and fists, I will respond with criminal charges.”

Earlier this week, Hummel announced harassment charges against 20-year-old Dylan Freville of Bend for allegedly “rolling coal” on people attending a Black Lives Matter rally in May.

In June, Hummel filed assault charges against 52-year-old David William Hart, saying he struck a woman and a baby stroller in a crosswalk during the Walk for Justice protest June 6th.