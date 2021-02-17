Deschutes Co. COVID numbers show 4-week slide in cases

There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,143, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 473 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 151,257.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (7), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (10), Crook (2), Deschutes (50), Douglas (40), Grant (1), Harney (9), Hood River (6), Jackson (52), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (5), Lake (6), Lane (39), Lincoln (2), Linn (10), Malheur (15), Marion (25), Morrow (2), Multnomah (55), Polk (14), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (11), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (27) and Yamhill (19).

Wednesday’s report from the OHA includes 50 cases in Deschutes County – many of which are attributed to an outbreak among Summit High students who attended a party earlier this month.

County health officials have confirmed 43 COVID positive cases from that outbreak.

The outbreak has the potential to upend a month-long trend of declining cases in Deschutes County.

The 148 cases last week were the fewest since the end of October.

Overall, the county has reported 5,795 cases and 56 deaths.

There are 2,086 active cases – that’s one in 94 residents; 3,653 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 751 cases and 18 death.

Jefferson County has reported 1,900 cases and 27 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 30,417

Crook County: 2,519

Jefferson County: 3,031

Today, OHA reported that 15,790 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,653 doses were administered on Feb. 16 and 5,137 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 16.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 707,244 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 922,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

Severe weather is delaying COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country. These weather-related issues may cause changes to daily number trends reported by OHA in its updates on the cumulative number of doses administered, the daily number of administered doses and the number of doses delivered to Oregon. OHA remains in regular contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure Oregon doses are safe.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 16 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and both are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 190, which is five fewer than yesterday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.