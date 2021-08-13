Deschutes Co. COVID cases this week set record; new Crook Co. death reported

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County has now reported more COVID cases this week than any week during the pandemic.

The OHA reported 159 new cases in the county on Friday bringing the weekly total to 602 – with one day left in the reporting period. (Weekly cases are tallied Sun.-Sat.)

The previous high mark was 546 cases during the last week of April.

Already, it’s a 57% jump from the 384 reported last week and marks the sixth straight week of climbing cases as the delta variant takes hold in the region.

Deschutes Co. Cases – 8/8 to 8/13 Sun – 63

Mon – 94

Tue – 132

Wed – 46

Thu – 108

Fri – 159

Total: 602

There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including a Crook County woman, raising the state’s death toll to 2,935, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.

The 95-year-old tested positive on Aug. 6 and died Aug. 12 at St. Charles in Bend. She had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 1,785 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 238,463.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (21), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (42), Columbia (21), Coos (50), Crook (14), Curry (23), Deschutes (159), Douglas (149), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (18), Jackson (84), Jefferson (19), Josephine (77), Klamath (21), Lake (1), Lane (280), Lincoln (17), Linn (71), Malheur (15), Marion (116), Morrow (16), Multnomah (134), Polk (27), Sherman (1), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (83), Union (22), Wallowa (6), Wasco (22), Washington (119) and Yamhill (36).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 8,660 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 2,727 were initial doses and 1,073 were second doses administered on Aug. 12. The remaining 4,828 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 12.

Oregon has now administered 2,713,474 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,805,823 first and second doses of Moderna and 188,400 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,542,684 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,345,390 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused lags in providers reporting updated information. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported it had 38 COVID patients on Friday; seven are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

For the third day in a row, Oregon has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 733, which is 63 more than yesterday.

There are 185 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Tableau server maintenance

The dashboards and summary tables published to OHA’s Tableau Public profile will be temporarily unavailable from 4–7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, while Tableau engineers perform routine maintenance. OHA appreciates your patience.