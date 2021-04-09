Deschutes Co. COVID cases spiking; 560 new cases reported statewide

Deschutes County COVID cases are spiking again.

The OHA reported 51 new cases in the county on Friday, sending the current week’s count to 210.

It’s the highest single-day count since 71 cases were reported on January 26th.

Deschutes County reported 150 total cases last week, which was up from 132 cases the week before and 60 cases the week of March 20th.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 560 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 169,338.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (3), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (51), Douglas (8), Grant (24), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (6), Josephine (18), Klamath (25), Lake (2), Lane (47), Lincoln (9), Linn (17), Malheur (2), Marion (33), Multnomah (97), Polk (11), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (83) and Yamhill (3).

There is one new COVID related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,440, according to the OHA.

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

828 in Crook County

6,633 in Deschutes County

2,034 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

19 in Crook County

72 in Deschutes County

32 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:

2,222 series in progress with 4,310 fully vaccinated in Crook County.

Total people: 6,532

23,461 series in progress with 46,775 fully vaccinated in Deschutes County.

Total people: 70,236

2,603 series in progress with 4,595 fully vaccinated in Jefferson County.

Total people: 7,198

Vaccination data for counties now available

Vaccination data showing the status of COVID-19 vaccinations at the county level is now available on OHA’s vaccination dashboard.

It was temporarily disabled last week. OHA resolved an issue with its geocoding process, which had previously miscategorized the location of certain vaccinated individuals.

OHA continually analyzes all its data and performs ongoing data quality checks. Vaccination data requests that included county of residence were delayed due to this issue.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 53,121 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 33,410 doses were administered on April 8 and 19,711 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 8.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,108,731 doses of Pfizer, 993,824 doses of Moderna and 67,071 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 859,912 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,374,408 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,363,635 doses of Pfizer, 1,215,300 doses of Moderna and 193,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had four COVID patients; one is in the ICU.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 158, which is 10 fewer than yesterday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.