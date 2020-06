The Oregon Health Authority reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 8,656.

Three new deaths bring that total to 207.

Ten new cases in Deschutes County brings its total to 181; 146 of those patients have recovered.

The county has reported 38 cases in the last nine days.

Crook County remains at 10 cases while Jefferson County jumped 12 to 112.