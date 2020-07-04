Deschutes Co. COVID cases jump again; 303 new cases reported statewide

The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Deschutes County, continuing a local spike dating to the last week of June.

The OHA reported 303 new and presumptive cases statewide bringing the total to 9,930; four new deaths bring the Oregon death toll to 213.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Gilliam (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (31), Marion (18), Morrow (11), Multnomah (58), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (49), Wasco (4), and Washington (46).

Deschutes County has reported 65 new cases since June 22nd. As of Friday, 11 patients were hospitalized at St. Charles.

Jefferson County’s new case brings its total to 132. Crook County remains at 12.