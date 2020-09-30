Deschutes Co. COVID cases continue to climb; state’s death toll now at 559

COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 559, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 33,509.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (4), Jackson (19), Josephine (1), Lake (1), Lane (29), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (35), Morrow (4), Multnomah (20), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has reported 873 cases and 12 deaths; 745 patients have recovered as of Tuesday, the latest data available.

Crook County has reported 63 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 545 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles has not yet updated its COVID patient information for Wednesday.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 49 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.

OHA to report COVID-19 cases in schools

Beginning Wednesday the OHA will report all COVID-19 cases in schools that offer any form of in-person instruction. This information will be published each Wednesday afternoon in OHA’s Weekly Report and on an Oregon Department of Education (ODE) webpage.

For reporting purposes, OHA will treat schools that have no students being served onsite as workplace outbreaks, which are also reported in OHA’s Weekly Report. The new reporting protocol applies to all public and private schools and programs.

This reporting informs Oregonians about potential exposures to COVID-19 in our schools and provides transparent and comprehensive information about the spread of the virus.

What Will Be Reported

For schools offering any form of in-person instruction, all cases of COVID-19 among students, staff and volunteers will be reported and included in OHA’s Weekly COVID-19 Report. ODE will post the school-related portion of the report on its website.

For schools offering only the Comprehensive Distance Learning instructional model with no in-person instruction (including offering no exceptions for K-3 or Limited In-Person Instruction) – and where staff and essential volunteers work on-site at a school location – OHA will follow the same reporting standard as for workplace outbreaks. OHA will report outbreaks of COVID-19 when five or more cases are identified in a school that has 30 or more employees.

OHA Releases Weekly Report

OHA’s Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows that the week of Sept. 21 – 27, 1,999 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded—up 32% from last week’s tally of 1,511. The number of Oregonians newly tested rose 29%, to 24,243, while the percentage of tests that were positive was unchanged from last week’s report at 6.2%. Eighteen Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19—the same number as last week.

Finally, 143 Oregonians were hospitalized, up from 116 in the previous week.