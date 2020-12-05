Deschutes Co. contact tracers unable to contact every COVID case in 24 hours

Deschutes County contact tracing teams are no longer able to contact all residents who test positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours of receiving test results due to an increase in Deschutes County cases, Morgan Emerson with Deschutes County Public Health said.

The current delay in the contact tracing process is temporary, according to Morgan Emerson with Deschutes County Health. The Deschutes County Board of County Commissioners has approved funds for additional positions to support the contact tracing process and the county is actively working to post and recruit for these positions, Emerson said.

According to public health officials, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is waiting for a call from the public health department should:

Stay home and self-isolate for 10 days from symptom onset. If you do not have symptoms, self-isolate for 10 days following your test date.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Some people may have loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, sore throat, and muscle pain, or feel very tired.

Notify individuals you were in close contact with and let them know they should quarantine for 14 days. Contacts can resume normal activities on day 10 of their quarantine if they have no symptoms, but please continue to self-monitor for the full 14 days and stay home if you have symptoms.

Close contacts are people you have been within 6 ft. of for more than 15 minutes, beginning from 2 days before your symptoms began.

For people who test positive but do not have symptoms, notify all close contacts beginning from 2 days before you were tested.

If your symptoms get worse, call your healthcare provider. Tell them you tested positive for COVID-19.

If you are still awaiting test results, officials ask that you: