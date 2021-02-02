Deschutes Co. commissioners react to no new COVID vaccinations this week

Deschutes County starts the week without any new doses for vaccinations.

Turns out, the county was more successful at distributing shots than other areas around the state – now those regions are playing catch up.

Only second-doses will be administered this week.

So far, Deschutes County has administered 27,349 vaccinations; only 4,705 residents are considered “fully vaccinated.”

County Commissioner Tony DeBone says he was notified on Friday the county wouldn’t get its expected shipment of first doses.

He said it’s frustrating, but not wrong for the state to redistribute the vaccine.

“Right now, my understanding is this is kind of a load-leveling around the state for people that need more for first responders – you know, higher priorities than we’re getting into in Deschutes County – or, other organizations in places that weren’t ready last week, and maybe are ready this week,” he said.

Commission Chairwoman Patti Adair said she was “extremely disappointed” because so many vulnerable people – about 31,000 have signed up, she said – are waiting to be vaccinated.

“Our system was working and people using the fairgrounds were very complimentary of their experience,” she said.

Commissioner Phil Chang said he’s focused on pushing the federal government to increase the vaccine supply so there’s more to go around.

‘We could spend a lot of energy trying to fight for a larger portion of the limited available vaccine or we could be working to make the pie bigger so we don’t have to fight for crumbs,” he said.