Deschutes Co. Commission OKs $1.3M in federal funds for local projects

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Commission has approved additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments for projects that total $1.3 million.

“We’re excited to be able to use these federal funds for strategic investments to reduce homelessness, provide prompt access to justice and to support emergency response services,” said Commissioner Phil Chang.

ARPA investments approved by the Board of Commissioners include:

An additional $750,000 to support a partnership with the City of Bend for projects that provide temporary housing options for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

$269,645 to support the Circuit Court’s continued use of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center’s North Sister Building. Funds will allow the Court to continue to operate on an as-needed basis through June 2022.

$280,000 to support the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District’s purchase of a response unit and four power gurneys.

“These funds are an important opportunity to support investments in our rural communities, like improving access to emergency medical care in the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District” said Commissioner Tony DeBone.

To date, Commissioners have obligated $34.8 million in ARPA investments.

“ARPA funds have provided an opportunity to invest in housing solutions,” said Commissioner Patti Adair. “This allocation to temporary housing options is an important step in supporting residents experiencing homelessness.”

Deschutes County will receive more than $38 million in ARPA funds.

The County received the first half of the funds in May and expects to receive the remainder of the funds next year.

To learn more about the County’s ARPA investments, visit www.deschutes.org/arpa.