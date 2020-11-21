Deschutes Co. Clerk certifies General Election results, marking official end to election

Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship has certified the county’s General Election results and given them to the State of Oregon, marking the official end to the election.

Since Election Day on Nov. 3, election staff have counted votes, documented votes for one “no candidate filed” race, contacted voters with signature challenges and gathered the ballots with corrected signatures so all votes could be counted.

85.28% of the 150,696 eligible Deschutes County voters returned ballots, according to Blankenship.

Final election results are available here.