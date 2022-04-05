Deschutes Co. candidates to participate in forums ahead of May election

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Candidates appearing on the May ballot in Deschutes County will attend a series of forums in the coming weeks hosted by City Club of Central Oregon, the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County, and Connect Central Oregon.

The five forums, moderated by various local media leaders, will be pre-recorded and published on City Club’s YouTube channel.

“The City Club of Central Oregon believes the ability to engage and hear from candidates running for office is essential to a healthy democracy,” said Kim Gammons, the Executive Director of City Club of Central Oregon.

“The candidate forums help educate the community about whom they are voting for in the May 2022 primary.”

In a press release, the organizations said the goal of the forums is to provide ‘impartial discourse, educate voters about candidates’ views on issues and stimulate voter participation in the upcoming election.’

“The League of Women Voters is pleased to carry on our 102-year-old tradition of educating voters and defending our democracy,” said Carol Loesche, President of the Deschutes County League of Women Voters.

“We appreciate the willingness of the candidates to participate in the forums and look forward to hearing their thoughts on the issues related to the positions they seek.”

The forums will see Democratic and Republican candidates running for Congressional District 5, Deschutes County Commission, and Congressional District 2.

“Connect Central Oregon is dedicated to providing leadership opportunities for youth,” said Connect Central Oregon’s Board Chair, Jim Fister.

“Building a program with the League of Women Voters where students and volunteers can directly interact in the political process in an excellent way to ensure that they are informed and involved.

“The fact that we can also inform a broad array of voters on the true issues of the upcoming elections shows how technology can have a positive impact on the democratic process,” he added.

For a full list of candidates and important election dates, visit the Deschutes County website here: https://www.deschutes.org/clerk/page/may-17-2022-primary-election.

The community is encouraged to send questions one week ahead of the event. You can do so here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSec2ldmP6YHikoAFKVY_iu9BINUcl-NUTI5vpLMYw2ce7OqJA/viewform.

The forum schedule is as follows:

April 19, 7 p.m.: Congressional District 5 Democratic Primary Forum- LINK

– Moderated by: Aaron Switzer, Publisher- The Source Weekly

– Candidates Confirmed: Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Kurt Schraeder

April 21, 7 p.m.: Congressional District 5 Republican Primary Forum- LINK

– Moderated by: Mike Ficher- KPOV 88.9 Comm Radio

– Candidates Confirmed: Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jimmy Crumpacker, John Di Paola, Madison Oatman, Laurel L Roses

April 26, 7 p.m.: Deschutes County Commission Position 1 Republican Primary- LINK

– Moderated by: Gerry O’Brien- Bulletin Editor

– Candidates Confirmed: Tony DeBone, Scott Stuart

April 28, 7 p.m.: Congressional District 2 Republican Primary Forum- LINK

– Moderated by Matt McDonald- CBS, ABC, COTV

– Candidates Confirmed: Mark Cavener, Katherine M Gallant

– Unconfirmed Candidate: Cliff Bentz

May 3, 7 p.m.: Congressional District 2 Democratic Primary Forum- LINK

– Moderated by Emily Cureton, OPB Central Oregon Bureau Chief

– Candidates Confirmed: Adam Prine, Joe Yetter

Videos will be published on City Club’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. on the day of each forum.