Deschutes Co., Bend City Council continue talks on joint homelessness office

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Commissioners and Bend City Councilors came together Friday to discuss the Emergency Homelessness Task Force Strategic Plan.

The 21-page plan has been in the works since the unofficial joint homeless office came together eight months ago

It highlights the five key areas the county and city should be putting resources toward to tackle the issue of homelessness here in central Oregon.

Among those steps is giving more support to our local organizations doing what they can to help the homeless population.

All of the commissioners and councilors were generally supportive of the plan.

The two groups will meet again in March, following a decision on a bill in the Legislature that would all for the formal creation of a city/county joint homeless office.