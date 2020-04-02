Deschutes County bans short-term rentals until May 15

The Deschutes County Commissioners have banned short-term rental stays in the rural, unincorporated areas of the county.

The move would impact bookings of less than 30 days at the region’s resorts including Sunriver, Tetherow, Pronghorn, Eagle Crest and Black Butte Ranch.

It also impacts timeshares, inns, bed and breakfasts and vacation rental homes.

The order, which goes into effect immediately, does not apply to short term rentals in the cities of Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters. It remains in effect until May 15th.

“We’re doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of Deschutes County residents,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair. “It is our hope that taking this step now will limit non-essential travel to our region and help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

During a meeting Wednesday, commissioners said they’ve received multiple requests from local residents to issue the order based on behavior they’ve seen the past two weeks.

Many of the requests came from permanent residents who live in resort communities.

“By taking this step, we hope our region will be better positioned to recover quickly after the pandemic ends,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson. “Central Oregon is a fantastic place to visit, but for now, some trips must wait. We need to take steps now to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to control and contain the spread of this virus.”

Sunriver Resort was already closed for bookings until May 20th.

Eagle Crest Resort was still taking bookings, but the GM told Central Oregon Daily News they were for families of resort residents.

The order does not prohibit reservations needed for permitted essential travel, including reservations needed for health, safety or employment.

Property owners and managers of properties affected by the restrictions should take reasonable steps to terminate current occupancy of any guests not exempted by the provisions in the order.

No new occupancies in violation of this order may be rented as of 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 2.

For more information, please visit www.deschutes.org. A copy of the full order is available in the County’s news section.