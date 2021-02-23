Deschutes Co. at ‘High Risk’ until March 11; COVID cases continue to fall

Deschutes County’s current COVID restrictions will remain in place until at least March 11th, according to updated risk levels from Gov. Kate Brown.

Under the “High Risk” category, local restaurants and bars can open for reduced capacity indoor dining, while gyms and indoor recreation facilities are also allowed to open with limited numbers.

Deschutes County improved to “High Risk” a couple of weeks ago and COVID cases continue to decline.

Cases have fallen here for five straight weeks. Last week’s 136 cases are the fewest since Halloween.

Brown announced Crook County will improve to “High Risk” on Friday; 16 counties improved in risk level, with 10 of those improving from “Extreme Risk.”

“For the second time in a row, we are seeing great progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 across Oregon and saving lives,” Brown said in a statement. “Oregonians continue to step up and make smart choices. While these county movements are welcome news, we must continue to take seriously health and safety measures, especially as more businesses reopen and we start to get out more.

“As we see infection rates going down and vaccinations ramping up, now is not the time to let down our guard. Continue to wear your masks, keep physical distance, and avoid indoor gatherings.”