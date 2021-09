by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County has asked local chambers of commerce to survey their members about the hardships of COVID-19.

American Rescue Plan funding is set aside for the program to help businesses that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The surveys are designed to determine the level of pandemic-driven economic difficulties within the business communities.

The feedback – just a three-question survey – is due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 8th.