Deschutes Co. approves $71.4M Sheriff’s Office budget

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Commissioners have approved a $71.4 million budget for the Sheriff’s Office next year.

The approved operating budget is $54,135,362 with an additional $17,266,788 in a contingency for a total of $71,402,150.

The budget includes five new full-time sworn positions, and will not raise current tax rates.

The rural tax rate will remain at $1.34, which is the same rate that was implemented in 2018.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to reduce the countywide tax rate from $1.08 to $1.05.

“I am very pleased that the Sheriff’s Office budget was approved, and we will be able to provide quality service to our community members without raising their property taxes,” said Sheriff L. Shane Nelson.