Deschutes Co. announces FireFree yard debris disposal events

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire season is quickly approaching, now is the time for Central Oregonians to plan to reduce wildfire risk by creating defensible space and taking advantage of upcoming spring FireFree events.

This spring, partners in Deschutes and Jefferson Counties will host FireFree days for local residents from April 30 to May 15.

“This is a great time to clean up our yards, create defensible spaces around homes and take advantage of the free drop off at FireFree collection sites in Deschutes and Jefferson counties,” said Boone Zimmerlee, Fire Adapted Communities Coordinator.

Locations will be available across Deschutes and Jefferson Counties, find a convenient event near you:

Knott Landfill

Saturday, April 30 – Sunday, May 15, daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Negus Transfer Station in Redmond

Saturday, May 21 – Saturday, June 4, Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Northwest (Fryrear) Transfer Station near Sisters

Saturday, May 21 – Saturday, June 4, Wednesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Southwest Transfer Station near La Pine

Saturday, May 21 – Saturday, June 4, Wednesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunriver Compost Site in Sunriver

Friday & Saturday, May 7-8, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Box Canyon Transfer Site in Madras

May 7-8 and May 14-15, 8:30- 4:30 each day

Frequently Asked Questions

What can I drop off?

Grass clippings, brush, pine needles, pinecones, weeds, trimmings and branches, stumps or trees (no larger than 12” in diameter).

NOT Accepted: rocks, dirt, sod, lumber, metal, trash or plastics of any kind, including plastic bags.

Where are the most vulnerable places for glowing embers to ignite my home?

Gutters and roof valleys filled with debris like pine needles and leaves. Clean them out. Despite a metal or asphalt shingle roof, the buildup of gutter debris provides the necessary fuel for the glowing embers to ignite adjacent fascia boards or siding – most often made of wood.

Shrubs and weeds that provide a path of fuel for fire to reach your trees or home.

Reduce shrubs and other “ladder fuels” around your home to reduce the threat of ground fires igniting nearby trees, or your home.

Flammable materials near a deck, patio or fence. Remove weeds, shrubs or any combustible materials from around, under or on top of your deck, patio or wood fence.

This includes flammable toys, planters, construction materials, patio furniture and cushions along with even small piles of pine needles or leaves.

Bark mulch, pine needles, ornamental junipers or flammable vegetation within 5 feet of your home. This can provide the perfect ember bed that provides necessary fuel for the glowing embers to ignite the adjacent siding – most often made of wood.

Woodpiles near your home or other combustible vegetation. Move woodpiles at least 30 feet away from your home or other combustibles.

Visit the FireFree website at www.firefree.org for more information about how you can prepare your property for wildfire season.