Deschutes Co. adds 84 new COVID cases; hospitalizations rising

Deschutes County on Wednesday reported 84 new COVID cases, the highest single-day count since early January.

The county has already reported 176 cases this week; 282 cases were reported last week, continuing a three-week spike.

Local hospitalizations are also on the rise.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 12 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and two are ventilators.

Last Friday, the hospital had four COVID patients.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 816 new cases to bring the statewide total to 176,206; three new deaths brings the Oregon death toll to 2,449.

Only Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties on Wednesday reported more cases than Deschutes County.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (14), Benton (25), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (2), Columbia (13), Coos (4), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (84), Douglas (8), Grant (32), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (50), Jefferson (3), Josephine (19), Klamath (27), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Linn (23), Malheur (2), Marion (83), Morrow (1), Multnomah (126), Polk (18), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (8), Washington (86) and Yamhill (9).

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 39,326 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 24,097 doses were administered on April 13 and 15,229 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 13.

The 7-day running average is now 38,392 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,215,804 doses of Pfizer, 1,052,206 doses of Moderna and 86,624 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 945, 453 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

There are 1,492,658 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.

OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date,1,499,355 doses of Pfizer,1,289,900 doses of Moderna and 215,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 200, which is three more than yesterday.

There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Weekly COVID-19 reports

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows a third consecutive week of surging daily cases, higher hospitalizations and higher deaths than the previous week.

OHA reported 3,722 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, April 5 through Sunday, April 11. That represents a 26% increase from the previous week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 156, up from 150 last week.

There were 47 reported COVID-19 related deaths, which is the highest weekly total in five weeks.

There were 103,928 tests for COVID-19 for the week of April 4 through April 10. The percentage of positive tests was 4.4%.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 40% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 76% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 24 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.