Deschutes Co. adds 737 COVID cases; local test positivity rate nears 30%

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 31 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,845, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 8,760 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 494,945.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (30), Benton (321), Clackamas (820), Clatsop (45), Columbia (50), Coos (244), Crook (53), Curry (31), Deschutes (737), Douglas (155), Gilliam (6), Harney (2), Hood River (39), Jackson (375), Jefferson (110), Josephine (158), Klamath (70), Lake (3), Lane (678), Lincoln (209), Linn (313), Malheur (45), Marion (801), Morrow (21), Multnomah (1,454), Polk (213), Sherman (7), Tillamook (33), Umatilla (325), Union (38), Wallowa (13), Wasco (37), Washington (1,158), Wheeler (12) and Yamhill (154).

Deschutes County currently has 9,387 active cases – that’s 1 in 21 residents.

The 7-day daily average of new cases is 583 and the county’s test positivity rate is now at 29.2%

OHA news conference scheduled for Thursday

OHA will host a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 about the status of COVID-19 in Oregon. Speakers will include Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist.

The public is invited to watch the press conference on YouTube.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 323,130 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of today, Oregon needs 676,870 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

Consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues

With a record number of cases recorded and the spread of the Omicron variant statewide, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic. Not sure who to call? Start with 211. You can find a test here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 43 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

Of those 43 patients, 12 are fully vaccinated.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 756, which is 29 more than yesterday. There are 146 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than yesterday.

There are 34 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (5% availability) and 262 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,135 (6% availability).

1/12/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 34 (5%) 18 (5%) 3 (3%) 3 (3%) 2 (3%) 2 (20%) 3 (7%) 3 (12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 262 (6%) 33 (2%) 12 (2%) 58 (10%) 32 (7%) 5 (10%) 64 (15%) 58 (49%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 20,149 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 11. Of that total, 1,703 were initial doses, 1,192 were second doses and 7,419 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 9,196 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 11.

The seven-day running average is now 15,532 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,892,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 183,707 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,564,949 doses of Moderna and 259,593 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,080,739 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,793,941 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.