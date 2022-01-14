Deschutes Co. adds 671 COVID cases; 25 deaths reported statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,870, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Thursday.

Oregon’s 5,856th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 22 and died Dec. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 9,796 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 504,731.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (28), Benton (325), Clackamas (875), Clatsop (97), Columbia (97), Coos (130), Crook (73), Curry (22), Deschutes (671), Douglas (233), Gilliam (1), Grant (11), Harney (6), Hood River (27), Jackson (505), Jefferson (113), Josephine (125), Klamath (122), Lake (1), Lane (686), Lincoln (85), Linn (307), Malheur (46), Marion (862), Morrow (54), Multnomah (1,877), Polk (220), Sherman (1), Tillamook (39), Umatilla (267), Union (31), Wallowa (15), Wasco (79), Washington (1,512) and Yamhill (253).

Vaccination Metrics Dashboard update

Last week, the Vaccination Metrics Dashboard was updated to include booster projections to determine when individuals become eligible for a booster based on the date they completed their primary series: either two months after their first dose of Johnson & Johnson or six months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

To stay consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard was updated today so that individuals will be eligible for a booster five months after their second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna, instead of six months.

Additionally, booster projections for 12- to 17-year-olds will also be included on the dashboard.

This increases the number of people who are eligible now to receive a booster.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 338,154 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of today, Oregon needs 661,846 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

Consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues

With a record number of cases recorded and the spread of the Omicron variant statewide, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic. Not sure who to call? Start with 211. You can find a test here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 54 COVID patients; seven are in the ICU and six are on ventilators.

That’s an 11-patient jump from Wednesday.

Of those 54 patients, 18 are fully vaccinated.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 777, which is 21 more than yesterday. There are 144 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

There are 36 available adult ICU beds out of 656 total (5% availability) and 233 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,127 (6% availability).

1/13/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 36 (5%) 19 (6%) 1 (1%) 6 (7%) 4 (7%) 0 (0%) 4 (10%) 2 (8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 233 (6%) 23 (1%) 16 (3%) 51 (9%) 32 (7%) 4 (8%) 61 (15%) 46 (39%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 21,825 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 12. Of that total, 2,032 were initial doses, 1,269 were second doses and 8,574 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 9,859 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 12.

The seven-day running average is now 16,057 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,913,885 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 187,454 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,580,064 doses of Moderna and 260,415 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,084,711 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,796,576 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.