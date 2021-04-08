Deschutes Co. adds 47 COVID cases; 678 cases, 3 new deaths reported statewide

There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,439, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 678 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 168,795.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (4), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (47), Douglas (14), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Hood River (5), Jackson (88), Jefferson (5), Josephine (27), Klamath (42), Lane (47), Lincoln (8), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (48), Morrow (1), Multnomah (108), Polk (14), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (69) and Yamhill (9).

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

828 in Crook County

6,581 in Deschutes County

2,030 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

19 in Crook County

72 in Deschutes County

32 in Jefferson County

Current vaccination data by county residence is unavailable and under review.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 50,429 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 27,783 doses were administered on April 7 and 22,646 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 7.

The 50,429 doses submitted to the state’s immunization tracking system on April 7 was the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses entered into the database on a single day since the COVID-19 vaccines began to be administered in Oregon.

The 7-day running average is now 34,733 doses per day.

As of today, 824,299 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

There are 522,780 people who have had at least one dose.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,083,978 doses of Pfizer, 971,012 doses of Moderna and 61,539 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,340,235 doses of Pfizer, 1,212,800 doses of Moderna and 185,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had six COVID patients; two are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 168, which is three fewer than yesterday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.