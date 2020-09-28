Deschutes Co. adds 44 new COVID cases over weekend; state’s death toll at 547

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday and remains at 547, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 181 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 32,994.

The new cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (13), Clatsop (5), Columbia (8), Deschutes (13), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (6), Lane (26), Malheur (6), Marion (12), Morrow (6), Multnomah (21), Polk (2), Umatilla (11), Wasco (4), Washington (24), and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has reported 44 cases since Friday.

Overall, the county has reported 852 COVID cases and 12 deaths.

Crook County has reported 62 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 541 cases and one death.

St. Charles on Monday reported three COVID patients; two are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.