Deschutes Co. adds 20 COVID cases over weekend; state total now at 23,451

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday and remains at 388, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 192 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 23,451.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (6), Douglas (2), Jackson (17), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (11), Marion (30), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (23), and Yamhill (4).

Deschutes County’s cases jumped to 645 on Monday; 408 patients have recovered.

Eleven county residents have died from COVID complications.

Crook County added two cases over the weekend to reach 53. One person there has died.

Jefferson County’s cases jumped to 413. Five people there have died from COVID complications.

St. Charles reported on Monday it had eight people admitted with COVID; one patient is in the ICU.