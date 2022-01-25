Deschutes Co. adds 1,402 COVID cases over weekend; 76 now hospitalized

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 17 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,953, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 19,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 590,270.

The 17 new deaths and 19,400 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23.

Jan. 21: 4,922

Jan. 22: 10,862

Jan. 23: 3,616

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (41), Benton (461), Clackamas (1,532), Clatsop (104), Columbia (165), Coos (204), Crook (200), Curry (64), Deschutes (1,402), Douglas (228), Gilliam (14), Grant (36), Harney (28), Hood River (64), Jackson (1,113), Jefferson (105), Josephine (343), Klamath (448), Lake (4), Lane (2,048), Lincoln (213), Linn (834), Malheur (188), Marion (1,940), Morrow (71), Multnomah (2,940), Polk (425), Sherman (37), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (541), Union (125), Wallowa (28), Wasco (209), Washington (2,722) and Yamhill (457).

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 451,268 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of today, Oregon needs 548,732 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 76 COVID patients; seven are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

Of those 76 patients, 28 are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,045, which is 19 more than yesterday. There are 161 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

There are 48 available adult ICU beds out of 643 total (7% availability) and 243 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,096 (6% availability).

1/24/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 48 (7%) 19 (6%) 4 (5%) 6 (7%) 6 (10%) 1 (10%) 7 (17%) 5 (19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 243 (6%) 71 (4%) 11 (2%) 28 (5%) 37 (8%) 9 (18%) 46 (12%) 41 (34%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,285 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Jan. 23. Of that total, 352 were initial doses, 261 were second doses and 1,644 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,005 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Jan. 23.

The seven-day running average is now 12,159 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,003,118 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 202,343 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,632,405 doses of Moderna and 263,464 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,112,692 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,814,714 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.