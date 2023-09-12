Deschutes Children’s Foundation welcomes new Redmond playground

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes Children’s Foundation has finished construction on a new playground in Redmond.

It’s at the Becky Johnson Community Center where the previous structure stood for nearly a decade.

“We have vulnerable children and families in and out of our four campuses every single day. So to be able to have a space where they have joy and happiness and they feel welcomed is really important,” said Stephanie Powell, Deschutes Children’s Foundation Events and Marketing Manager.

This space will get a lot of use from different organizations like NeighborImpact and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Oregon.

Deschutes Children’s Foundation said it provided funding along with a Community Development Block Grant from the City of Redmond.