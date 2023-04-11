Deschutes Brewery bringing new non-alcoholic brewing tech in-house

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes Brewery is bringing new technology to their Bend location, aiming to brew more non-alcoholic beer.

The brewery is partnering with Sustainable Beverage Technologies”to bring their patented BrewVo technology in-house to brew at scale.

Deschutes says they have seen big success with their previous non-alcoholic beers including Black Butte and the Irish Dark stout.

They are calling this a game changer.

“As consumer attitudes toward alcohol consumption evolve, we’re expanding our capabilities to scale this highest-quality non-alcoholic beer that rivals the flavor and aroma experience of a full-strength craft beer across the U.S. and beyond,” Peter Skrbek, CEO of Deschutes Brewery, said in a statement. “Bringing non-alcoholic production in-house opens the door to expansion in a top growing sub-category of craft.”

The brewery expects to produce non-alcoholic beer onsite by the end of the year. They also plan on developing new non-alcoholic beers.